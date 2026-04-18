You and Me

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[Intro] Please listen. I was like a father for you. Quite early I had to go, left behind you had to grow on your own and I told you don't follow the blind, don't lose your mind, your faith and the reason why. The duty of a sacred mission that to fulfill you had to live and die. [Verse 1] Yes you had conquered another but still not the promised land with a closed bible in your left and a bloody sword waving in the other. Do you remember those you chased away against the will of your father and all the children you took away from their mother? Be honest and tell me now did you respect, did you protect and love or did you mistreat and even kill those who should be like your sisters and brother? [bass synth enters] [Chorus] God knows I did my best to protect you from these enemies. But I couldn't protect you against yourself and your selfishness. [Verse 2] No you still don't know who I am but I know quite well who you are. I was your mentor, your president and father and you were as my children but rebellious, ignorant, selfish and so far away in dark intention. You were and even still you are after the conquest, the gold rush you took and worshipped mammon as your god. You danced around the golden calf, established slavery to increase your profit against the will of your father and even started a civil war against each other in order to fight and defend what you thought to be a sacred right. Lost the war against me, the god of equality, only to find yourself on your turn severely condemned to slavery by the temporary owners of the treasures you desire like fame, the new and ancient priests and idols of the dragon flame, those who didn't want me to control your currency from their usury. [Chorus] God knows I did my best to protect you from these enemies. But I couldn't protect you against yourself and your selfishness. [Bridge] I did my duty, cared for you and your right until the curtain fell down in the theater of this world where I was shot like a criminal in town. And when I opened my eyes again in the realm of my spirit, I realized that my journey on earth was just a short and restless visit and that all the division and suffering you received came from your own deeds as result in retribution to your imaginary needs. I hope you understand now better who I was and who I am as I understood only so much later who you really are. [Outro] God knows I did my best to protect you from these enemies. But I couldn't protect you against yourself and your selfishness. Try now if you can to discover who I really am. If you succeed you might also understand who you really are. [guitar fades out]