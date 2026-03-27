Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Cmack717's avatar
Cmack717
34m

I’ve been on this topic for a while. Spiritually led, if your read my step 3 prayer? On this technology? Curtains

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

The sooner people get off their phones and stop being mind controlled by the media, the better!

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