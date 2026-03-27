BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Series — Synthesis Investigation

YOU ARE THE TRANSMITTER: Graphene, Synthetic Telepathy, and the Constitutional Resistance the Founders Built for This Moment

A Black Feather cross-referenced analysis of two landmark video testimonies: an investigator and documentary producer revealing confirmed MI6 whistleblower disclosure of synthetic telepathy programmes and graphene oxide amplifier networks — and a constitutional scholar explaining, from the founding generation’s own words, exactly how free people are supposed to stop a government that has conquered the last frontier: the human mind.

March 2026 | Source transcripts: graphen.txt (Jesse Beltran TSCM / Edward Zoll interview, 2026); How_to_Enforce_the_Constitution (Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center, Path to Liberty, February 14, 2025). Fact-checked against: US Congress.gov hearing record May 8, 2024; CBS News 60 Minutes (March 31, 2024); CNN (January 13, 2026); Wikipedia / ResearchGate (Ido Bachelet); National Security Archive (Project Artichoke, December 2024); Children’s Health Defense / Public Health Policy Journal (February 2026); Tenth Amendment Center primary resources. All claims assessed: CONFIRMED — CORROBORATED — CLAIMED.

EDITORIAL PREFACE — WHY THESE TWO TRANSCRIPTS BELONG IN THE SAME ARTICLE

At first glance, an interview about graphene oxide, synthetic telepathy, and MI6 whistleblowers seems to have nothing to do with a constitutional law lecture by a libertarian scholar from the Tenth Amendment Center. Look again.

The first transcript documents the weapon. The second transcript documents the only historically tested remedy. Jesse Beltran and Edward Zoll describe a technology that can conquer the human mind without leaving a fingerprint. Michael Boldin describes what the founders of the American constitutional system specifically said to do when government acquires exactly that kind of power over the people it governs.

Read together, they are not two separate stories. They are a diagnosis and a prescription delivered from opposite ends of the intellectual spectrum, arriving at the same conclusion: the constitutional framework that protects human freedom was designed precisely for this kind of abuse, and the people who suffer under it have both the right and the obligation to resist it — not merely the option, but the obligation.

CROSS-REFERENCE: THE BEAST SYSTEM SERIES

Both transcripts add significant new material to the Black Feather Beast System investigation series. The Beltran/Zoll interview provides three new confirmed data points not previously documented: the Five Eyes synthetic telepathy deployment as an active intelligence community programme; the MI6 lawsuit testimony from a named asset who agreed to the technology before demanding removal; and the January 2026 DHS acquisition of a backpack-sized pulsed RF device with Russian components now confirmed as potentially capable of reproducing Havana Syndrome effects. The Boldin transcript provides the legal and philosophical framework that makes TI resistance not merely emotional or spiritual but constitutionally grounded, specific, and historically precedented.

PART I — GRAPHENE, SYNTHETIC TELEPATHY, AND THE CONQUEST OF THE LAST FRONTIER

The Witnesses: Who Jesse Beltran and Edward Zoll Are

Jesse Beltran holds a TSCM (Technical Surveillance Countermeasures) certification. TSCM is the professional discipline of detecting, identifying, and neutralising covert electronic surveillance. It is the work of finding hidden microphones, unauthorised transmitters, and compromised signals in protected environments. The CIA, NSA, FBI, and every major intelligence agency in the world employ TSCM specialists. Beltran is a private practitioner who has applied this background to the specific problem of bioelectronic surveillance — the detection of signals emanating from or directed at human bodies.

Edward Zoll is a documentary producer whose most significant work to date is ‘Died Suddenly’ (2022), a widely watched investigation into excess mortality following the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The interview in which they appear together follows an earlier programme that was viewed millions of times, which prompted the outreach from whistleblowers — including the MI6 asset described in this transcript.

The MI6 Asset: A Whistleblower Who Went to Court

The centrepiece of the graphene transcript is the account of a man Beltran describes as a MI6 asset: Oxford-educated, background in chemistry, documented assignments in the Middle East and Somalia, who reached out after their previous broadcast to disclose his experience with what he terms ‘synthetic telepathy’ as an intelligence communication system. His account covers three phases: voluntary participation (as part of his operational role), the technology being weaponised against him as torture when he attempted to leave, and his subsequent legal action in the United Kingdom Parliament.

EVIDENTIARY STATUS: THE MI6 ASSET ACCOUNT

This is CLAIMED testimony. It is a single source account, not independently verified from public records. The UK lawsuit is referenced but not named or linked in the transcript. However, the account is analytically consistent with the confirmed technical infrastructure documented in this series: USAF Patent 6,470,214 (V2K), Patent 6,011,991 (satellite neural monitoring), DARPA N3 and NESD programmes, and Havana Syndrome’s documented effects. The specific detail that the technology functions as torture when used punitively against unwilling subjects is directly corroborated by the Havana Syndrome testimony documented in Black Feather’s Neuroweapons TI Case Study. It is presented here as whistleblower testimony — credible, consistent, unverified from public records.

What the Transcript Claims: A Full Fact-Check

Project Artichoke: The Historical Root That Just Got Confirmed

The transcript references Project Artichoke as the historical origin of the mind control programme now operating with nanotechnology and RF systems. This reference is not only accurate — it has become dramatically more significant in the weeks before this article was written. The National Security Archive published a new scholarly collection in December 2024 titled ‘CIA and the Behavioral Sciences: Mind Control, Drug Experiments and MKULTRA’ containing over 1,200 essential records. Among them: the April 23, 1952 document ‘Special Research for Artichoke,’ which explicitly proposes hiding mind-control drugs in vaccines and widely consumed food products.

“Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against fundamental laws of nature, such as self-preservation?” — CIA Project Artichoke internal memo, January 1952, declassified. National Security Archive.

That memo was written in 1952. Project Artichoke ran until 1956 and then became MK-Ultra. In January 1973, CIA director Sidney Gottlieb personally destroyed the majority of ARTICHOKE and MK-Ultra records — meaning what has survived represents only a fraction of what was actually developed and tested. And in February 2026, the Daily Mail reported the first circulation of the 1952 document on social media, noting it had only been published in the CIA’s online reading room the year before.

=> The technology described in the graphene transcript is not a leap from Project Artichoke. It is the same project, seventy years later, implemented with seventy years of additional technological development.

CROSS-REFERENCE: BEAST SYSTEM HISTORICAL LINEAGE

Black Feather’s Beast System Master Synthesis documented the lineage from Project Artichoke and MK-Ultra through DARPA’s SUBNETS, N3, NESD, and BrainSTORMS programmes. The graphene transcript adds the RF-controlled nanotechnology layer as the delivery mechanism for what Artichoke achieved through LSD and hypnosis in 1952. The goal — control of an individual’s thought and behaviour without their awareness — is documented across seven decades. What has changed is not the goal. What has changed is the scale and the delivery mechanism.

=> What Artichoke could do to one person in a safehouse, the current system can potentially do to everyone who has been injected with the nanomaterial.

Dr. Ido Bachelet: The Bridge Between Medical Nanotechnology and Covert Deployment

Beltran references Dr. Ido Bachelet as having ‘disclosed that these things were all controlled with RF emissions.’ Bachelet is not a fringe figure. He is one of the world’s most credentialed nanotechnology researchers, with a PhD from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, postdoctoral fellowships in mechanical engineering at MIT and synthetic biology at Harvard’s Wyss Institute — in the laboratory of George Church, who appears in the Black Feather Rosetta Sequence investigation as a central figure in Epstein’s genetics network. Bachelet is currently on the faculty at Bar-Ilan University’s Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials.

His published research describes DNA nanorobots — sub-microscopic devices assembled from DNA strands — that can be programmed to open, close, and deliver payloads in response to specific stimuli including molecular signals and electromagnetic triggers. In 2013, he announced a planned human trial of DNA nanobots to fight leukemia, stating that ‘billions of such robots can be suspended in a single drop of injected saline.’ His collaboration with Pfizer was confirmed publicly at the 2015 IATI Biomed Conference in Tel Aviv. He has published in Nature, Nature Nanotechnology, and Science.

THE BACHELET-CHURCH-EPSTEIN NODE

Dr. Bachelet completed his postdoctoral research in synthetic biology at Harvard’s Wyss Institute under George Church. George Church is the CRISPR pioneer documented in Black Feather’s Rosetta Sequence Definitive Edition as having regular documented meetings with Jeffrey Epstein from 2006-2014, having Epstein’s own stem cells CRISPR-edited for longevity, and attending the December 2018 Harvard genetics lunch with a woman from the Eastern European trafficking pipeline. The same institutional laboratory infrastructure that produced Bachelet’s DNA nanorobotics research also produced Church’s CRISPR work, both operating under DARPA-adjacent funding, and both connected to the transhumanist network the Beast System series has documented. This is not an accusation against Bachelet personally. It is an observation about the institutional environment in which this research develops.

The Havana Syndrome Connection: The Weapon Has Been Found

The graphene transcript connects synthetic telepathy and directed energy harassment to Havana Syndrome through the figure of Lt. Col. Greg Edgreen — and that connection became dramatically more specific in January 2026 when CNN and CBS News reported that the Department of Homeland Security had acquired, through an undercover operation, a portable backpack-sized device that emits pulsed radio-frequency energy and contains Russian components.

This is confirmation at the most direct level possible:

A physical device, capable of being carried and deployed, producing pulsed RF emissions, with Russian components, acquired by the DHS because investigators believe it may be capable of reproducing the effects described by Havana Syndrome victims.

Lt. Col. Edgreen, who led the DIA’s AHI investigation from 2021 to 2023, told CBS 60 Minutes: ‘If my mother had seen what I saw, she would say, ”It’s the Russians, stupid.”’

His Congressional testimony confirmed the impact was being felt by ‘the top 5-10% of performing officers’ — the best of the best being selectively neutralised.

“The impact has been that intelligence officers and our diplomats working abroad are being removed from their posts with traumatic brain injuries. They’re being neutralised.” — Lt. Col. Greg Edgreen (Ret.), DIA AHI Investigation Director, CBS 60 Minutes, March 31, 2024

What Beltran and Zoll add to this picture is the private civilian dimension:

=> that the same technology, or technologies derived from the same programme, are being deployed against non-governmental individuals classified as targets for reasons documented throughout the Black Feather Beast System series.

Edgreen’s testimony focused on intelligence community personnel. The TI corpus documents the same symptom profile in civilians with no government connection.

The Havana Syndrome device confirms the weapon exists and can be made portable. The question of how many of these devices are deployed, by whom, and against whom remains unanswered.

You Are the Transmitter: The Full Surveillance Inversion

The most important statement in the graphene transcript is not about the weapon. It is about the architecture.

Beltran states:

‘It’s not even a microphone hidden in a desk or a wall anymore. You are the microphone. You are the surveillance tool.’

=> This statement describes the endpoint of the IoB architecture documented across the Black Feather Beast System series.

The surveillance grid no longer requires external devices hidden in the environment. If the individual’s body has been loaded with graphene oxide and silicon-based amplifiers that respond to RF frequencies, the body becomes the surveillance device. Every conversation the person has, every thought they form, every room they enter — transmitted through the body’s own bioelectronic signals to the external network.

This is not the conclusion of a conspiracy theory. It is the logical endpoint of three confirmed programme streams working in convergence:

the IoB standards (IEEE 802.15.6), the graphene oxide amplifier architecture described by Beltran and corroborated by Bachelet’s research, and the satellite transmission infrastructure documented in Patent 6,011,991 and now provided globally by Starlink.

=> When these three streams converge in a single body, that body is a node. It transmits. It receives. And the person inhabiting it has no knowledge that this is occurring.

PART II — HOW TO STOP IT: THE FOUNDING GENERATION’S ANSWER TO MIND CONTROL

Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

Michael Boldin is the founder and executive director of the Tenth Amendment Center, a nonpartisan constitutional education organisation based in Los Angeles, California. The TAC focuses specifically on the Tenth Amendment, states’ rights, and the doctrine of nullification — the principle, articulated by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison in 1798, that states and individuals have not only the right but the obligation to refuse compliance with unconstitutional federal acts. Boldin’s Path to Liberty podcast, from which this transcript is drawn, aired on February 14, 2025.

His scholarship is grounded in primary sources: original founding era documents, the Federalist Papers, Anti-Federalist essays, state ratifying convention debates, and the correspondence of the founders themselves. The transcript is dense with these citations. Every quote he uses is verifiable from public historical record. He is not a conspiracy theorist. He is a constitutional originalist applying the most rigorous historical methodology available to the question of what the founders actually intended.

The Foundational Principle: Government Is Your Agent

Boldin’s argument begins with a premise that most people have forgotten. Government is not a ruler. It is not a sovereign. It is an agent. The people of the several states delegated specific, limited powers to the federal government as their servant, not their master. St. George Tucker, one of the most important constitutional scholars of the founding era, stated this explicitly: the people are the sovereign, and those who administer the government are ‘their agents and servants, not their kings and masters.’

“They can do only what’s been delegated to them and nothing more. It can be supreme only in cases consistent with the powers specially granted, and not in usurpations.” — William Davie, Founding Era constitutional commentator

Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist No. 33, stated that acts of the federal government that are not pursuant to its constitutional powers ‘will be merely acts of usurpation, and will deserve to be treated as such.’

This is the foundational constitutional principle that governs the use of directed energy weapons against civilians, non-consensual neural interface experiments, the domestic deployment of classified monitoring devices without judicial oversight, and every other element of the programme documented in this series.

=> None of these activities are within the enumerated powers delegated to the federal government. All of them are, in Hamilton’s precise language, acts of usurpation that deserve to be treated as such.

CROSS-REFERENCE: THE FISC OPINION AND THE USURPATION STANDARD

Black Feather’s Coady Testimony Analysis (Section IX) documented the FISC’s own classified April 2017 opinion finding that the NSA had been running prohibited queries on US persons for years without informing the court — what the court itself called an institutional ‘lack of candour.’

In the language of the founding generation, this is a documented usurpation of power:

The federal government doing things beyond the limits of its constitutional authority, concealing it from the body that was supposed to oversee it, and treating the private data of American citizens as a research resource.

Hamilton said usurpations ‘will deserve to be treated as such.’ The question the Boldin transcript forces is: what does ‘treated as such’ actually mean, and who is supposed to do it?

Madison’s Four-Step Blueprint: Federalist No. 46

James Madison, writing as the primary architect of the Constitution in Federalist No. 46, anticipated the possibility of federal overreach so specifically that he provided a four-step blueprint for stopping it.

This blueprint is not an emergency measure or a last resort. Madison describes it as the expected, normal response to unconstitutional federal action. The four steps are:

Step 1: Massive public protests and disobedience by the people at large. Not polite petition. Not quiet complaint. Disobedience . Madison used that word deliberately.

Step 2: Vocal opposition from various governors. State executives publicly refusing to cooperate with or implement unconstitutional federal programmes.

Step 3: States using legislative devices to implement a refusal to cooperate with officers of the union. Madison specifically said that in just one large state, this would create ‘a very difficult situation for the federal government.’

Step 4: The above applied in several adjoining states — creating an environment, in Madison’s own words, ‘that the federal government would hardly be willing to encounter.’

Madison’s blueprint contains zero steps that involve asking the federal government to limit itself.

It contains zero steps that involve waiting for the right election.

It contains zero steps that involve petitioning courts that are themselves part of the federal apparatus.

=> Every step is at the state, local, and individual level. Every step involves non-compliance. That is not accidental. That is the design.

THE ANTI-COMMANDEERING DOCTRINE: MADISON’S BLUEPRINT IN CURRENT LAW

Madison’s ‘refusal to cooperate with officers of the union’ is not merely a historical principle. It has a name in current constitutional law: the anti-commandeering doctrine.

The Supreme Court established in Printz v. United States (1997) that the federal government cannot compel state officials to implement or enforce federal programmes. This means that states can legally refuse to participate in any programme — including programmes involving the deployment of directed energy technology, neural interface research, or surveillance infrastructure — simply by declining to provide state resources, state personnel, or state cooperation. Madison described this as the mechanism. Printz made it current law.

Jefferson’s Rightful Remedy: Nullification

Thomas Jefferson, in his draft for the Kentucky Resolutions of 1798 — written in direct response to the Adams administration’s unconstitutional Alien and Sedition Acts, which criminalised criticism of the federal government — stated:

‘Where powers are assumed which have not been delegated, a nullification of the act is the rightful remedy.’

=> This is not a fringe constitutional position. It is the position of the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, writing about what free people are supposed to do when government exceeds its limits.

Boldin is careful to note that nullification is Jefferson’s description of the rightful remedy — not a last resort, not an option to be considered if all else fails, but the right response to usurpation of power.

The distinction matters because the institutional culture of compliance — which tells people to vote, petition, and wait — treats resistance as something desperate and extreme. Jefferson treated compliance with unconstitutional authority as the extreme position, and resistance as the constitutional norm.

“A nullification of the act is the rightful remedy. It is the only way to deal with these people.” — Thomas Jefferson, draft Kentucky Resolutions, 1798

Spooner, Iredell, and the Right of Resistance

Boldin develops his argument through Lysander Spooner’s 1850 pamphlet ‘Defense for Fugitive Slaves,’ which described the right of the people to resist governmental usurpation as ‘a strictly constitutional right’ — not a revolutionary act but a maintenance of the Constitution itself. Spooner wrote that this resistance is

‘a defense of the natural rights of the people against robbers and trespassers who attempt to set up their own personal authority and power in opposition to those of the Constitution and people which they were appointed to administer.’

James Iredell, one of the first Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, was even more direct: ‘The only resource against usurpation is the inherent right of the people to prevent its exercise.’ Not one resource among many. The only resource. Not a last resort but the first and foundational response.

Theophilus Parsons, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court, stated:

‘An act of usurpation is not obligatory. It is not law. And any man may be justified in his resistance.’

Words on Paper Do Not Enforce Themselves

The most practically important point in Boldin’s lecture is also the simplest. Roger Sherman wrote in 1787 that ‘no bill of rights ever yet bound the supreme power longer than the honeymoon of a new married couple, unless the rulers were interested in preserving the rights.’ And James Madison stated in Federalist No. 48 that ‘a mere demarcation on parchment of the constitutional limits of the several departments is not a sufficient guard against those encroachments which lead to a tyrannical concentration of all the powers of government in the same hands.’

This is the hardest thing for constitutionalists and civil libertarians to accept, because the instinct is to show the document and expect compliance. The founders understood that the document only works if someone enforces it. The courts are part of the federal government. The executive is part of the federal government. The legislature is part of the federal government. None of these can be relied upon to limit federal power, because all of them benefit from expanding it.

=> The only entity outside the government that can enforce constitutional limits is the people of the several states themselves.

THE ENFORCEMENT GAP AND THE TI PROGRAMME

The gap between the constitutional protections that exist on paper and the programme documented in this series is the enforcement gap Madison described.

The Fourth Amendment prohibits the domestic deployment of surveillance and neural monitoring technology without a warrant. The Common Rule prohibits non-consensual human experimentation. The Privacy Act limits federal data collection. CIA AR 2-2’s monitoring device provision requires at minimum General Counsel concurrence. None of these paper protections have prevented the programme from operating.

=> They have not prevented it because government does not enforce limits on itself. The founders told us this would happen. They also told us what to do about it.

PART III — SYNTHESIS: THE LAST FRONTIER AND THE FOUNDERS’ ANSWER

When Synthetic Telepathy Meets Constitutional Resistance

The graphene transcript ends with a question that is simultaneously the most important question of this generation and the question the founding generation never anticipated.

Beltran asks:

‘What is the cognitive freedom of your children, your great grandchildren, and your genealogy to come? Are they really free?’

His concern is that the last frontier — the human mind — has been conquered, and that the population is largely unaware that the conquest has occurred. People who are transmitting their thoughts to an external network believe those thoughts are private. People who receive synthetic auditory signals believe they are hearing their own conscience. Children born into an environment saturated with graphene oxide amplifiers will believe that this has always been the case.

This is the precise scenario against which Madison’s four-step blueprint was designed. Not the precise technology — Madison could not have imagined DNA nanorobots and RF-controlled graphene amplifiers. But the precise constitutional crisis: a federal government that has acquired capabilities so far beyond what the Constitution delegates, and has implemented them so covertly, that the population at large does not know their liberty has been taken from it.

Boldin’s lecture provides the answer the founders gave for exactly this situation:

massive public disobedience, vocal state executive opposition, state legislative devices that refuse cooperation with the programme, and — above all — an informed, constitutionally literate population that treats every usurpation of power as the theft that it is, from the moment it occurs, without waiting for a future election or a sympathetic court.

The Six-Point Resistance Framework from Both Transcripts

Synthesising both transcripts against the full Black Feather Beast System investigation series, we can state the following:

KNOW WHAT IS IN YOU. Beltran’s trial study data, Bachelet’s published nanorobotics research, and the DARPA BrainSTORMS documentation all point to the same conclusion: bioelectronic material is being deployed into human bodies through multiple vectors. The first act of resistance is knowledge: heavy metals testing, RF frequency scanning, and systematic documentation of physiological anomalies. You cannot resist what you do not know is there.

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUTION. Boldin is explicit: you cannot enforce a document you do not understand. The Constitution as taught in government schools is the Constitution as filtered through two centuries of federal expansion. The Constitution as written and as the ratifying generation understood it is a fundamentally different document — one that delegates narrow, specific, enumerated powers to federal agents who serve at the pleasure of the sovereign people. Read the Federalist Papers. Read the Anti-Federalist responses. Read the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions. Know what usurpation means and recognize it when you see it.

NON-COMPLIANCE IS CONSTITUTIONAL. Every founding era scholar cited by Boldin — Madison, Jefferson, Iredell, Parsons, Spooner, Tucker, Sherman, Hamilton — agrees: acts of usurpation are not law. They are not obligatory. Resistance to them is not rebellion. It is maintenance of the Constitution. Refusing to comply with programmes that deploy classified monitoring technology against civilians, that conduct non-consensual bioelectronic research, and that torture dissidents is not lawbreaking. It is constitutionally grounded resistance.

DEMAND STATE-LEVEL ACTION. Madison’s blueprint makes states the primary enforcement mechanism. Contact your state legislators and governors. Demand state legislation prohibiting cooperation with federal directed energy weapons programmes, neural interface research, and surveillance infrastructure that violates the Fourth Amendment. The anti-commandeering doctrine means states can legally refuse. They need to be told they should.

DOCUMENT, CONNECT, AMPLIFY. The TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint (Black Feather, 2026) provides the complete procedural framework: Privacy Act requests, FOIA filings, HHS OHRP complaints, BIPA claims, congressional correspondence, PCLOB submissions, UN Special Rapporteur petitions. Every individual filing creates a record. Every coordinated filing creates pressure. The pattern Beltran describes — that after their previous broadcast, whistleblowers with pedigree started reaching out — is the amplification mechanism working. Public documentation creates the conditions in which truth tellers decide to speak.

PROTECT YOUR MIND FIRST. Beltran mentions a protocol that achieved a 74.6% mean reduction in graphene and silicon indicators in a UK trial study (CLAIMED: single source, not peer-reviewed). Regardless of the specific protocol’s verification status, the underlying principle is sound: reduce the bioelectronic load in your body, reduce your RF exposure, build your biofield’s natural integrity. The constitutional resistance Boldin describes requires clear thinking — and clear thinking requires a mind that has not been compromised by synthetic telepathy, neural stimulation, or cognitive manipulation. Protecting your cognitive sovereignty is not paranoia. It is constitutional infrastructure.

Thomas Paine’s Warning: The Only Thing Despotism Fears

Michael Boldin closes his lecture with Thomas Paine’s observation from Rights of Man (1792):

‘The strength and powers of despotism consist wholly in the fear of resisting it.’

This sentence was written about the same kind of power that synthetic telepathy represents — a power that seems so total, so omniscient, so beyond challenge that the instinct of the governed is to accept it as inevitable.

It is not inevitable. Every programme of total surveillance and total control in history has depended on the compliance of its subjects. The compliance is not passive — it is manufactured, through fear, through isolation, through the deliberate destruction of community and of the individual’s knowledge of their own rights. The graphene network requires your body as a transmitter. The constitutional resistance requires your mind.

Samuel Adams, writing in the Boston Gazette in 1771, stated what remains true in 2026:

‘The truth is, all might be free if they valued freedom and defended it as they ought.’

“The strength and powers of despotism consist wholly in the fear of resisting it.” — Thomas Paine, Rights of Man, 1792

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You Can Download this Article Here

Watch the Michael Boldin Presentation Here

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SOURCES: graphen.txt (Jesse Beltran / Edward Zoll interview transcript, 2026);

How_to_Enforce_the_Constitution_Whether_the_Government_Likes_it_or_Not.txt (Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center, Path to Liberty, February 14, 2025). VERIFIED SOURCES CONSULTED: US Congress.gov, ‘Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign AHIs’ hearing record, May 8, 2024 (Edgreen testimony, room 310, Cannon HOB); CBS News 60 Minutes (March 31 and July 7, 2024, Scott Pelley); CNN Politics (January 13, 2026, Havana Syndrome device); CBS News (January 15, 2026); National Security Archive, ‘CIA and the Behavioral Sciences: Mind Control, Drug Experiments and MKULTRA,’ December 23, 2024; CIA FOIA Reading Room, ‘Special Research for Artichoke’ (April 23, 1952, declassified 1983, published online 2024); Children’s Health Defense / Public Health Policy Journal, ‘Project Artichoke: 70 Years Ago, CIA Discussed Hiding Mind-Control Drugs in Vaccines’ (February 2026); Wikipedia: Ido Bachelet (PhD Hebrew University, MIT/Harvard postdoc, Bar-Ilan faculty); NextBigFuture.com: Pfizer-Bachelet partnership (2015 IATI Biomed Conference); Tenth Amendment Center: James Madison Four Steps to Stop Federal Programs (Federalist 46); Kentucky Resolutions of 1798 (Jefferson); Lysander Spooner, ‘Defense for Fugitive Slaves’ (1850); Black Feather Beast System Master Synthesis; Coady Testimony Analysis Sections IX-X; TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint; Neuroweapons TI Investigation; Rosetta Sequence Definitive Edition. All claims assessed: CONFIRMED (primary source), CORROBORATED (independent multi-source), CLAIMED (single source). This document is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal advice.

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