Your Majesty

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Verse 1] Escape from the prison of your body's chains Like a bird breaking free through morning rain You've drawn back the veil of mortal sight To find faith wilting in sacred light Your soul yearns to reach the ancient throne Where cosmic wisdom waits, vast and unknown [Chorus] Beyond the doorway Of what seems to be Lies a crown of immortality Through starlit passages We'll ascend When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend The King awaits in a dome of light To grant us power and sacred sight [Verse 2] Once you feel the beast of destiny Stalking footsteps through infinity Till wisdom showed a different face A guardian spirit filled with grace Standing watch upon the nation's tower Awakening your dormant power [Chorus] Beyond the doorway Of what seems to be Lies a crown of immortality Through starlit passages We'll ascend When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend The King awaits with blessings of light To grant us power and sacred sight [Bridge] They've seen the realms of earth and stars Passed under clouds and cosmic scars The truth reveals its sacred art As worlds divide and pass apart The chosen few who dare to see Must face the test of destiny [Chorus] Now you stand before the astral gate Where cosmic forces congregate Leaving earthly paths behind As higher truths transform your mind The crown awaits the ring of light Where sun and stars align Beyond the doorway Of what seems to be Lies a crown of immortality Through starlit passages We'll ascend When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend The King will bless you with His light To grant us power and sacred sight [Outro] The signs of sovereignty are shown Upon the path of the great blue moon In cosmic dance forever free Embracing sacred destiny