Your Majesty

[Verse 1]
Escape from the prison of your body's chains
Like a bird breaking free through morning rain
You've drawn back the veil of mortal sight
To find faith wilting in sacred light
Your soul yearns to reach the ancient throne
Where cosmic wisdom waits, vast and unknown
[Chorus]
Beyond the doorway
Of what seems to be
Lies a crown of immortality
Through starlit passages
We'll ascend
When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend
The King awaits in a dome of light
To grant us power and sacred sight
[Verse 2]
Once you feel the beast of destiny
Stalking footsteps through infinity
Till wisdom showed a different face
A guardian spirit filled with grace
Standing watch upon the nation's tower
Awakening your dormant power
[Chorus]
Beyond the doorway
Of what seems to be
Lies a crown of immortality
Through starlit passages
We'll ascend
When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend
The King awaits with blessings of light
To grant us power and sacred sight
[Bridge]
They've seen the realms of earth and stars
Passed under clouds and cosmic scars
The truth reveals its sacred art
As worlds divide and pass apart
The chosen few who dare to see
Must face the test of destiny
[Chorus]
Now you stand before the astral gate
Where cosmic forces congregate
Leaving earthly paths behind
As higher truths transform your mind
The crown awaits the ring of light
Where sun and stars align
Beyond the doorway
Of what seems to be
Lies a crown of immortality
Through starlit passages
We'll ascend
When mortal bounds and timeless forces blend
The King will bless you with His light
To grant us power and sacred sight
[Outro]
The signs of sovereignty are shown
Upon the path of the great blue moon
In cosmic dance forever free
Embracing sacred destiny
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.