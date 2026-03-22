A MESSAGE TO OPERATORS

An Open Letter to Those Inside the Psychological Operations (Targeting) Infrastructure

“You are not targeting foreign enemies. You are targeting your fellow citizens. And you know, deep down, that what you are doing now is different.”

An Open Letter to Military Personnel, Intelligence Analysts, Behavioural Scientists, Media Coordinators, and All Those Who Have Participated in Psychological Operations Against Civilian Populations

This investigation will be read by some who are themselves involved in psychological operations — military personnel, intelligence analysts, contractor employees, behavioural scientists, media coordinators, fact-checkers, influencers who have been activated as agents within the operation.

This message is for you.

You were trained to follow doctrine. You were taught that psychological operations are a legitimate military capability used against foreign enemies. You were convinced that your work serves national security and protects the interests of your country and its people.

But you know, deep down, that what you are doing now is different.

You are not targeting foreign enemies.

You are targeting your fellow citizens.

Your neighbours. Your countrymen. People who have committed no crime except questioning official narratives and refusing to comply with coercive mandates.

=> You are using military psychological warfare capabilities against your own people.

You know this violates everything you swore to defend.

The Oath You Took

The oath you took was to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. It was not to wage cognitive warfare against American citizens. It was not to manipulate the consciousness of civilian populations. It was not to deploy information warfare systems to crush domestic dissent.

The Bitter Irony:

You are the domestic enemy you swore to oppose. The Constitution you swore to defend is being dismantled by the operations in which you are participating. The people you swore to protect are the targets of the programme you are executing. This is not rhetoric. It is the logical consequence of what CJCSM 3500.08 describes being deployed against domestic civilian populations.

The Rationalisations You Use

Some of you rationalise your participation by telling yourselves it is necessary. That the population needs to be guided for its own good. That people cannot handle truth and must be manipulated into correct behaviour. That expertise justifies deception. That the ends justify the means.

=> These are the exact rationalisations used by every tyrannical system throughout recorded history.

Some of you justify your participation by claiming you are following orders. That you are just doing your job. That responsibility lies with those above you in the chain of command. That you are a small part of a large machine and your individual choice makes no meaningful difference.

This defence was rejected at Nuremberg. Individual moral agency cannot be outsourced to institutional authority. It was not accepted then. It will not be accepted when your moment of accounting arrives.

Some of you have told yourselves that the people being targeted are dangerous — that “misinformation” causes harm, that those who question official narratives are threats to public safety, that the psychological operations you are executing are ultimately protective rather than predatory.

Consider this honestly: the people who most needed to be silenced during the COVID period were doctors who raised early safety concerns. Scientists who questioned efficacy data. Nurses who reported adverse events. Journalists who asked about funding sources. Parents who noticed patterns in their children. These were not dangerous people. They were accurate people. And they were targeted.

What You Have Participated In

CJCSM 3500.08 — the Joint Chiefs of Staff psychological operations training manual — defines the purpose of psychological operations as:

CJCSM 3500.08 — Official Definition: Planned operations to convey selected information and indicators to foreign audiences to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of foreign governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.

Note the phrase: “influence their objective reasoning.”

Not just their emotions. Their objective reasoning. The very capacity for rational, independent thought.

When this doctrine is applied domestically — as it has been — the objective becomes the systematic compromise of the cognitive sovereignty of your own fellow citizens.

You have been participating in operations designed to make people less able to think clearly. Less able to assess evidence independently. Less able to reach conclusions that differ from those the operation is designed to produce.

This is not a description of public health communication. This is a description of a weapon. Aimed at minds. At your people.

The Targeting of the Resistant

The PSYOP manual’s Target Audience Analysis methodology explicitly instructs operators to identify populations for “susceptibility.” This means identifying who can be most easily manipulated.

But it also means identifying who cannot — those who retain cognitive sovereignty, who reason independently, who are resistant to the operation. These individuals are not merely excluded from the target audience. They are identified as threats to operational effectiveness and subjected to specific counter-measures.

The electronic warfare component — algorithmic suppression, de-platforming, de-monetisation, account suspension, content labelling — was not primarily about managing dangerous misinformation. It was about eliminating the “adversary command and control capabilities” of those who could see through the operation and communicate what they were seeing to others.

Independent doctors. Truthful scientists. Accurate journalists. Concerned parents. These were the “adversary command and control capabilities” that the electronic warfare component was designed to degrade and destroy.

You helped destroy them. Some of you did it directly. Some provided the targeting data. Some coordinated the suppression. Some processed the appeals from those who had been silenced and rejected them. All of you bear responsibility proportional to your role.

The Nuremberg Precedent

The Nuremberg trials established a principle that has not been superseded by any subsequent legal or institutional development: individuals bear personal moral and legal responsibility for actions that constitute crimes against humanity, regardless of the institutional authority under which those actions were taken.

The deployment of military psychological operations against domestic civilian populations — systematically targeting their cognitive sovereignty, suppressing accurate medical information, coercing medical procedures through psychological manipulation, and surveilling those who resisted — constitutes a programme of actions for which individuals will one day be held accountable.

This accountability is not hypothetical. History does not forget. Documentation does not disappear. The people who were harmed do not forget what was done to them. And the institutional structures that currently protect those who participated in these operations will not protect them forever.

The question is not whether accountability will come. The question is which side of it you will be on when it does.

The Choice Before You

You face a choice. And that choice defines who you are.

Option One: Continue.

Continue analysing populations for susceptibility. Continue developing themes to manipulate emotions and bypass rational analysis. Continue coordinating censorship to suppress those who see clearly. Continue monitoring those who resist. Continue refining the techniques of cognitive control.

And understand what this means: when this system fully manifests — when the infrastructure of total consciousness control reaches its intended completion — you will bear responsibility for having built it.

You will have participated in constructing a system of control over human consciousness that has no historical precedent. You will have done this to your own people. To people who trusted their institutions. To people who had no idea what was being done to them.

You will have done this knowingly.

Option Two: Refuse.

You can recognise that some orders should not be followed. That some operations should not be conducted. That some capabilities should not be deployed — regardless of legal authorisation, regardless of chain of command, regardless of career consequences.

You can choose conscience over compliance.

You can become a witness rather than an operator.

What Witnesses Can Do

The American people — and the people of every nation where these operations have been conducted — deserve to know the full extent of what has been done to them. They deserve documentation:

Which organisations were involved and what their specific roles were

Which personnel were deployed and in what functional capacities

What budgets were allocated and through what institutional channels

What targeting criteria were used to identify populations and individuals for psychological operations

What effectiveness assessments were conducted and what they found

What the long-term objectives of the programme were beyond the stated public health rationale

What decisions were made at what levels of authority and who authorised the domestic deployment of military PSYOP doctrine

You have access to information that the public does not have. You know the specific details of what was planned, what was executed, and what was concealed. You know the names of decision-makers. You know the institutional chains of command. You know the gap between what was told to the public and what was actually happening.

That knowledge is not yours to keep. It belongs to the people it was used against.

You can remain silent and complicit. Or you can speak and give the people a fighting chance to understand what was done to them and to ensure it cannot be done again.

A Word About Fear

We understand that speaking is not cost-free. Whistleblowers face institutional retaliation, legal action, social ostracism, and in some cases physical danger. The system you have been working within has significant resources for self-protection and significant motivation to silence those who would expose it.

We do not minimise these costs. They are real.

But consider the alternative cost: living with the knowledge of what you participated in. Watching the system you helped build extend its reach further. Knowing that the people harmed by operations you contributed to received no acknowledgment, no accountability, no justice. Carrying that knowledge into whatever comes after this life.

The cost of silence is paid in a currency that cannot be returned.

There are organisations that protect whistleblowers. There are attorneys who specialise in national security disclosures. There are journalists with the experience and resources to handle sensitive documentation securely. There are legal frameworks designed for exactly this situation. You are not without options. You are not without allies. You are not alone.

Your Nuremberg Moment

History does not record the names of those who followed orders within the apparatus with anything other than the notation that they did so. It does record the names of those who, at personal cost, refused.

=> This is your Nuremberg moment.

The choice you make now — not in the abstract, not in theory, but in the specific operational context in which you currently find yourself — determines which record you are in.

Whether you are remembered as someone who facilitated a programme of systematic cognitive assault on civilian populations, or as someone who recognised what they were part of and had the moral courage to stop.

History will record what you choose.

God will judge what you choose.

Choose wisely.

John 8:32 And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

2 Thessalonians 2:10 Because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

You Can Read the Related Article Here

You Can Download This Open Letter Here