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Verse 1 Digital lovers in a network game Chasing money, fame's empty flame He's got his sportscars, she's got her dreams Nothing's ever quite as real as it seems [Chorus 1 Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?) Selling your soul so casually Dancing to the tune they play Believing you're free another day [Verse 2 Networking heroes, glamour boys unite Selling their passion, burning so bright Racing and buying, always on the move Every transaction's got something to prove Bridge 1 Perpetual motion, constant desire Burning through life like a corporate fire Marketed dreams and packaged delight Consuming the world with all of your might Chorus 2 Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?) Trapped in the system, can't you see? Obedient players in this grand design Crossing another corporate line Verse 3 She loves his money, he loves her kiss Trading affection for momentary bliss A transaction of bodies, of hearts, and of souls Counting the profits, forgetting the goals Bridge 2 Smart toys and systems, millions in play Global sensation, day after day Plastic people in their factory line Losing themselves, one deal at a time Chorus 3 Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?) The mark of the beast, can't break free Selling your love, your passion, your core Becoming a product, and nothing more Verse 4 (Final Verse) No, I won't sell my love for their game Won't let them label me, claim my name Their sticky lips and their hollow dreams Nothing is ever quite what it seems Outro Dreaming of freedom, but caught in the snare The price of the chips is more than we dare