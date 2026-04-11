Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Chips for Free
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Chips for Free

Black Feather's Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Track XXII
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 11, 2026

Chips for Free

Verse 1
Digital lovers in a network game
Chasing money, fame's empty flame
He's got his sportscars, she's got her dreams
Nothing's ever quite as real as it seems

[Chorus 1
Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?)
Selling your soul so casually
Dancing to the tune they play
Believing you're free another day

[Verse 2
Networking heroes, glamour boys unite
Selling their passion, burning so bright
Racing and buying, always on the move
Every transaction's got something to prove

Bridge 1
Perpetual motion, constant desire
Burning through life like a corporate fire
Marketed dreams and packaged delight
Consuming the world with all of your might

Chorus 2
Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?)
Trapped in the system, can't you see?
Obedient players in this grand design
Crossing another corporate line

Verse 3
She loves his money, he loves her kiss
Trading affection for momentary bliss
A transaction of bodies, of hearts, and of souls
Counting the profits, forgetting the goals

Bridge 2
Smart toys and systems, millions in play
Global sensation, day after day
Plastic people in their factory line
Losing themselves, one deal at a time

Chorus 3
Want chips for free? (Want chips for free?)
The mark of the beast, can't break free
Selling your love, your passion, your core
Becoming a product, and nothing more

Verse 4 (Final Verse)
No, I won't sell my love for their game
Won't let them label me, claim my name
Their sticky lips and their hollow dreams
Nothing is ever quite what it seems

Outro
Dreaming of freedom, but caught in the snare
The price of the chips is more than we dare

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