[Verse 1]
Sweet words tangled in a lie
Promises lost, passing by
Trusted you and closed my eyes
Shadows linger longer
[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong
[Verse 2]
Footsteps echo by the stream
Leaves are rustling through a dream
Looking back on what has been
Forward where the light stays
[Pre-Chorus]
Carry on I tell myself today
Every sorrow slowly drifts away
[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong
[Verse 3]
Dancing with a ghost till dawn
Memories spinning, moving on
Empty rooms where laughter’s gone
Still I feel you near me
[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong
[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong
[Outro]
Under faded silver starlight
Soft as the hush of morning dew
Your memory holds me warmly tonight
Still I reach for you
Guitar lingers on the final tune
Hearts may wander, roads may bend
But I will hold this dance with you
Beyond where the night ends
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.