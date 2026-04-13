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[Verse 1] Sweet words tangled in a lie Promises lost, passing by Trusted you and closed my eyes Shadows linger longer [Chorus] Searching low and searching high Dreams are fading in the sky Hoping for a sign to guide Worn but still I’m walking [Post-Chorus] Hold on strong Hold on strong [Verse 2] Footsteps echo by the stream Leaves are rustling through a dream Looking back on what has been Forward where the light stays [Pre-Chorus] Carry on I tell myself today Every sorrow slowly drifts away [Chorus] Searching low and searching high Dreams are fading in the sky Hoping for a sign to guide Worn but still I’m walking [Post-Chorus] Hold on strong Hold on strong [Verse 3] Dancing with a ghost till dawn Memories spinning, moving on Empty rooms where laughter’s gone Still I feel you near me [Chorus] Searching low and searching high Dreams are fading in the sky Hoping for a sign to guide Worn but still I’m walking [Post-Chorus] Hold on strong Hold on strong [Post-Chorus] Hold on strong Hold on strong [Outro] Under faded silver starlight Soft as the hush of morning dew Your memory holds me warmly tonight Still I reach for you Guitar lingers on the final tune Hearts may wander, roads may bend But I will hold this dance with you Beyond where the night ends