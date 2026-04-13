Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Hold On Strong
0:00
-5:24

Hold On Strong

Black Feather's Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 13, 2026

Hold on Strong

[Verse 1]
Sweet words tangled in a lie
Promises lost, passing by
Trusted you and closed my eyes
Shadows linger longer

[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking

[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong

[Verse 2]
Footsteps echo by the stream
Leaves are rustling through a dream
Looking back on what has been
Forward where the light stays

[Pre-Chorus]
Carry on I tell myself today
Every sorrow slowly drifts away

[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking

[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong

[Verse 3]
Dancing with a ghost till dawn
Memories spinning, moving on
Empty rooms where laughter’s gone
Still I feel you near me

[Chorus]
Searching low and searching high
Dreams are fading in the sky
Hoping for a sign to guide
Worn but still I’m walking

[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong

[Post-Chorus]
Hold on strong
Hold on strong

[Outro]
Under faded silver starlight
Soft as the hush of morning dew
Your memory holds me warmly tonight
Still I reach for you
Guitar lingers on the final tune
Hearts may wander, roads may bend
But I will hold this dance with you
Beyond where the night ends

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