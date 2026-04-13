Under the Oak

[Verse 1]
Beneath the boughs where shadows breathe
A forgotten voice calls out to me
I walk the edge where dreams decay
The night's cold touch my soul's dismay
A candle flickers lost in time
The echoes fade like distant chimes
With thorns and briars weave their tale
I search for answers in the gale
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh the oak is heavy with its scars
And the moonlight dancing on the shards
[Chorus]
Whispers beneath the oak
Where the wind has learned to speak
I hear the ancient words of old
Calling through the earth so deep
In the hollow where the silence broke
I found my heart but lost my hope
Whispers beneath the oak
A secret never meant to keep
[Verse 2]
[percussion pulls back to kick and snare]
The raven sings of nights long gone
Of faded dreams and days withdrawn
I tread upon the broken stone
A pilgrim walking all alone
The trees like ghosts their branches twist
Like memories too dark to resist
The stars above a dying flame
I wander on but I'm not the same
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh the oak is heavy with its pain
And the rain falls soft like ashen rain
[Chorus]
Whispers beneath the oak
Where the wind has learned to speak
I hear the ancient words of old
Calling through the earth so deep
In the hollow where the silence broke
I found my heart but lost my hope
Whispers beneath the oak
A secret never meant to keep
[Bridge]
Fingers of frost a lover's touch
But it's cold so cold I crave too much
The past is buried where the roots entwine
And I stand at the edge of the cursed line
In the stillness I catch my breath
For what I seek I'll never forget
The oak stands tall a sentinel
It guards the gate to heaven or hell
But I've gone too far to turn away
The night is mine come what may
I hear the whispers soft and near
Telling me things I long to hear
[Chorus]
Whispers beneath the oak
Where the wind has learned to speak
I hear the ancient words of old
Calling through the earth so deep
In the hollow where the silence broke
I found my heart but lost my hope
Whispers beneath the oak
A secret never meant to keep
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.