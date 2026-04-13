Under the Oak

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[Verse 1] Beneath the boughs where shadows breathe A forgotten voice calls out to me I walk the edge where dreams decay The night's cold touch my soul's dismay A candle flickers lost in time The echoes fade like distant chimes With thorns and briars weave their tale I search for answers in the gale [Pre-Chorus] Oh the oak is heavy with its scars And the moonlight dancing on the shards [Chorus] Whispers beneath the oak Where the wind has learned to speak I hear the ancient words of old Calling through the earth so deep In the hollow where the silence broke I found my heart but lost my hope Whispers beneath the oak A secret never meant to keep [Verse 2] [percussion pulls back to kick and snare] The raven sings of nights long gone Of faded dreams and days withdrawn I tread upon the broken stone A pilgrim walking all alone The trees like ghosts their branches twist Like memories too dark to resist The stars above a dying flame I wander on but I'm not the same [Pre-Chorus] Oh the oak is heavy with its pain And the rain falls soft like ashen rain [Chorus] Whispers beneath the oak Where the wind has learned to speak I hear the ancient words of old Calling through the earth so deep In the hollow where the silence broke I found my heart but lost my hope Whispers beneath the oak A secret never meant to keep [Bridge] Fingers of frost a lover's touch But it's cold so cold I crave too much The past is buried where the roots entwine And I stand at the edge of the cursed line In the stillness I catch my breath For what I seek I'll never forget The oak stands tall a sentinel It guards the gate to heaven or hell But I've gone too far to turn away The night is mine come what may I hear the whispers soft and near Telling me things I long to hear [Chorus] Whispers beneath the oak Where the wind has learned to speak I hear the ancient words of old Calling through the earth so deep In the hollow where the silence broke I found my heart but lost my hope Whispers beneath the oak A secret never meant to keep