Ghost Dance

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Verse 1 Opening day, the doors swing wide, Crowds pour in with hungry eyes. Through the glass I watch them push, Where cedar trees once touched the sky. (Where cedar trees once touched the sky…) Pre-Chorus They built it fast, they built it high, Never asked the reasons why. Chorus Dancing with ghosts on borrowed ground, Can you hear them? Can you hear that sound? Ancient voices in the walls, Whisper through these shopping malls. (Whisper through these shopping malls…) Verse 2 (Lakota prayer) Makoce ki lena wakan, Tunkasila, ceunniciyapi, Oyate ki najin pelo. (The land here is sacred, Grandfather, we pray to you, The people are standing.) Bridge Steel and stone where buffalo ran, Progress marches, stick to the plan. But in the night when stores are bare, Something stirs in empty air. (Something stirs in empty air…) Verse 3 Guards rotate, the night grows still, Shadows dance where shelves are filled. Price tags cover sacred soil, Children play on holy ground, Not knowing what was lost or found. Outro Dancing with ghosts… (We’re dancing with ghosts…) Dancing with ghosts… (On borrowed ground…)