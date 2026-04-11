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[Verse 1] He got the touch, man — yeah, he got the touch, A little too little, then a bit too much. He walks through smoke with a neon grin, Got salvation bottled in a violin. Hey Mr. Razzle Dazzle, Lay on those healing hands, Got lightning in your pocket, And dust between your plans. [Chorus] Hey, Razzle Dazzle, light up the dark, Burn your name across my heart. You play the truth, you sell the lie, Healing souls just to watch ’em cry. Oh, Razzle Dazzle — take your stand, Shine that light ’til the very end. [Verse 2] He lights it up, man, yeah, he got it down, Paints halos in the lost part of town. projects the thunder's dance and spin, A circus fire beneath his skin. Hey Mr. Razzle Dazzle, Bring on the ocean tide, You raise the crowd like angels, Then drown them from inside. [Bridge] He pushes forward, won’t step back, Sees heaven’s map in a ceiling crack. Every prayer’s another show, Every high’s a deeper low. “Save me, brother,” I heard him say, “The light I chase just fades away.” [Chorus] Hey, Razzle Dazzle, king of the flame, Nobody ever remembers your name. You heal the sick, you bless the cursed, Drink the wine but die of thirst. Oh, Razzle Dazzle, my crazy friend, Shine your light to the bitter end.